BRTZ podcast : Mozzy & Gunplay, Le$, Danny Wolf …//24.09.19

Mardi 24 septembre, nous avons parlé et écouté beaucoup de nouveautés, de la Bay Area au sud de la France en passant New York et la Floride. Avec une potion de Mugen et un Diggidiggaz de Lolo.

La tracklist

News mix (tibo)

Mozzy & Gunplay – Money Maker

Yung Mal, Pi’erre Bourne, Lil Gotit – Action

Shoreline Mafia – Half N Half (feat Mac P Dawg)

Villain Park – Elm Street

PONE – Breathing

Isaiah the Wulf & Baker Ya Maker – Lay of the Land

Lilbootycall feat Juicy J – 18K

Philthy Rich – Robin Hood

Bun B, Maxo Kream, Young Dolph – In my Trunk

Gang Starr, J Cole – Family and Loyalty

Le$ – Plots & Schemes

Rich The Factor & DJ Fresh – Can You Feel It

Larry June – Smoothies in 1991

La potion de Mugen :

Trippie Redd – Snakeskin

Danny Wolf & Yung Bans – Wicked

Tobe Nwigwe feat Paul Wall – Juice

Da Mafia 6 – Beacon & Blender

Diggidiggaz (Lolo) :

Westside Connection – Bow Down

Westside Connection – Hoo-Bangin

Westside Connection – The Gangsta, The Killa & The Dope Dealer