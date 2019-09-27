BRTZ podcast : Mozzy & Gunplay, Le$, Danny Wolf …//24.09.19

Mardi 24 septembre, nous avons parlé et écouté beaucoup de nouveautés, de la Bay Area au sud de la France en passant New York et la Floride. Avec une potion de Mugen et un Diggidiggaz de Lolo.
La tracklist
News mix (tibo)
Mozzy & Gunplay – Money Maker
Yung Mal, Pi’erre Bourne, Lil Gotit – Action
Shoreline Mafia – Half N Half (feat Mac P Dawg)
Villain Park – Elm Street
Isaiah the Wulf & Baker Ya Maker – Lay of the Land
Lilbootycall feat Juicy J – 18K
Philthy Rich – Robin Hood
Bun B, Maxo Kream, Young Dolph – In my Trunk
Gang Starr, J Cole – Family and Loyalty
Le$ – Plots & Schemes
Rich The Factor & DJ Fresh – Can You Feel It
Larry June – Smoothies in 1991
La potion de Mugen :
Trippie Redd – Snakeskin
Danny Wolf & Yung Bans – Wicked
Tobe Nwigwe feat Paul Wall – Juice
Da Mafia 6 – Beacon & Blender
Diggidiggaz (Lolo) :
Westside Connection – Bow Down
Westside Connection – Hoo-Bangin
Westside Connection – The Gangsta, The Killa & The Dope Dealer