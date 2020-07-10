BRTZ Podcast : Key!, Megan, Slayter, Flee Lord… //08.07.20

Mardi 8 juillet, c’était le retour de Brad Beat dans nos mix d’été.

3 sélections : Brady, Tibo et Lolo, avec du rap tout frais, trap douce, boom bap caverneux, un peu de phonk et de musique de fête. Avec un son de Huey, rappeur de St Louis, tué le 25 juin.

tracklist :

Brad Beat

KEY! – First Date [I Love You Say It Back]

Slayter – DIABOLICAL feat. Benny The Butcher, Smoke DZA & Retch

Tsu Surf – Blacc Cream (feat. Benny The Butcher)

Chuuwee – You Thought

Problem – Coffee & Kush Freestyle

Flatbush Zombies – dirty elevator music

Bino Rideaux – SWEATPANTS (Audio)

Joe Moses – We Different

Kofi Stone – Same Old

KA – Every Now and Then

TERROR REID – KILL THE RICH ft. BOBBY RAPS

XXXTENTACION – Riot

808INK · Jesse James Solomon · Justyn Amechi · Justyn Amechi · Dean – Riddick Bo

Lary Kidd – Surhomme

Bones & Lyson – Baja

Joey Fatts – Havin My Way (feat. Vince Staples)

Young Buck – All We Do

iann dior – Shameless

Tibo

HUEY – Pop, Lock and Drop It Smokepurpp & Ronny J – It’s Whatever YUNG BEEF X PABLO CHILL-E – SOSA (FEAT. 645AR, BRODINSKI & SENSEIATL) Teejayx6 Ft. NLE Choppa – Punchin Fast Cash Boyz & Tay Keith – Icky Vicky CupcakKe – Discounts Project Pat – Gel & Weave (Koursky Lion Remix) Megan Thee Stallion – Girls in the Hood City Girls – Friendly Tee Grizzley – The Funeral [Prod. By Helluva]

Lolo