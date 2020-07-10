BRTZ Podcast : Key!, Megan, Slayter, Flee Lord… //08.07.20

0:00
Mardi 8 juillet, c’était le retour de Brad Beat dans nos mix d’été.
3 sélections : Brady, Tibo et Lolo, avec du rap tout frais, trap douce, boom bap caverneux, un peu de phonk et de musique de fête. Avec un son de Huey, rappeur de St Louis, tué le 25 juin.
tracklist :
Brad Beat
KEY! – First Date [I Love You Say It Back]
Slayter – DIABOLICAL feat. Benny The Butcher, Smoke DZA & Retch
Tsu Surf – Blacc Cream (feat. Benny The Butcher)
Chuuwee – You Thought
Problem – Coffee & Kush Freestyle
Flatbush Zombies – dirty elevator music
Bino Rideaux – SWEATPANTS (Audio)
Joe Moses – We Different
Kofi Stone – Same Old
KA – Every Now and Then
TERROR REID – KILL THE RICH ft. BOBBY RAPS
XXXTENTACION – Riot
808INK · Jesse James Solomon · Justyn Amechi · Justyn Amechi · Dean – Riddick Bo
Lary Kidd – Surhomme
Bones & Lyson – Baja
Joey Fatts – Havin My Way (feat. Vince Staples)
Young Buck – All We Do
iann dior – Shameless
Tibo
HUEY – Pop, Lock and Drop It
Smokepurpp & Ronny J – It’s Whatever
YUNG BEEF X PABLO CHILL-E – SOSA (FEAT. 645AR, BRODINSKI & SENSEIATL)
Teejayx6 Ft. NLE Choppa – Punchin
Fast Cash Boyz & Tay Keith – Icky Vicky
CupcakKe – Discounts
Project Pat – Gel & Weave (Koursky Lion Remix)
Megan Thee Stallion – Girls in the Hood
City Girls – Friendly
Tee Grizzley – The Funeral [Prod. By Helluva]
Lolo
ANKHLEJOHN – INSOMNIAC
Tree Mason & Spanish Ran – Money Counter
The Musalini, G4 Jag – Harlem to the Heights (feat. Q Stilla)
Meyhem Lauren – G Shit (Prod. Harry Fraud)
Flee Lord & Chase Fetti – Get The Mac
Eman – DIAMANTS (feat. Sarahmée, Papa T)
Estee Nack x Al.Divino – Visa’s Off The Dark Web
Camoflauge Monk – Yasiin Bey Ft. Sauce Heist, HidjiWorld & Elcamino
Black Geez x Eto – Clinton Ave Feat. Symph