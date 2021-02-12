BRTZ Podcast : Daboii, Devin the Dude, Swift Guad, N.O.R.E. … //09.02.21

0:00
0:00
Mardi 9 février, l’équipe BRTZ a préparé 2 mix : une sélection de Lolo avec quelques morceaux de rap français, du (néo) boom bap et 2, 3 morceaux aux tempos plus chaloupés, et une seconde de Tibo, qui fait la part belle aux nouveaux albums de Devin The Dude, Daboii et Pooh Shiesty, mais aussi un remix de Gizzle Beats, de la trap sud-américaine, et pas mal de nouveautés.
Tracklist
Lolo :
Curren$y – Misty
Jarrett Michael, Bryant Taylorr, Ye Ali – Thine Eyes
Swift Guad – Swift Guad – Baise la Drill
Tha God Fahim, Your Old Droog – Meditation
Lord Apex, V Don, Fly Anakin, Ankhlejohn, Tivon Key, Shaeem Wright, V Don – The Cycle (feat. Fly Anakin, Ankhlejohn)
Baddnews – « Good Vibes » (feat. Benny the Butcher)
N.O.R.E., Conway The Machine, Method Man – Outta Line
Conway The Machine – »Way We Move » Ft. Shots (If It Bleeds It Can Be Killed)
ANoyd – North Star
Termanology, Shortfyuz, Lil Fame, Rome Streetz, Jay Royale, D. Carrillo, M. Sant – Broad Day
JID, Denzel Curry Bruuuh Remix [Official Audio]
Alpha Wann, Nekfeu – aaa
Savage Toddy, Alkpote – Papillon
Gracy Hopkins – DRIFT
tibo :
Devin the Dude x Big Pokey; Lil’ Keke – Just Ridin’ By
Pooh Shiesty – Box of Churches (feat. 21 Savage)
Sex Talk – Megan Thee Stallion – Gizzle Rmx
Sykes Beats ft. #OFB Dezzie & Headie One – Chop It
YUNGLiAN x SARC – SASSY
Gleesh – Killa
Conway the Machine – Kill All Rats (feat. Ransom & Rome Streetz)
Doe Boy – Mr. Postman
OH!DULCEARi x LESTON – HELLO KiTTY
Daboii – Wrong Mindset
DreamDoll – Different Freestyle
Drakeo The Ruler – Too Icey
Daboii – Rocket Science feat. Slimmy B
YFN Kay & OJ Da Juiceman – Sew It Up!
Devin the Dude – He Don’t Have to Know
Pooh Shiesty – Making A Mess (feat. BIG30 & Veeze)
Fredo Bang – Doin My Dance (feat. Moneybagg Yo)
Juicy J – Stop It
Rich The Kid – Split