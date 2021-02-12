BRTZ Podcast : Daboii, Devin the Dude, Swift Guad, N.O.R.E. … //09.02.21

Mardi 9 février, l’équipe BRTZ a préparé 2 mix : une sélection de Lolo avec quelques morceaux de rap français, du (néo) boom bap et 2, 3 morceaux aux tempos plus chaloupés, et une seconde de Tibo, qui fait la part belle aux nouveaux albums de Devin The Dude, Daboii et Pooh Shiesty, mais aussi un remix de Gizzle Beats, de la trap sud-américaine, et pas mal de nouveautés.

Tracklist

Lolo :

Curren$y – Misty

Jarrett Michael, Bryant Taylorr, Ye Ali – Thine Eyes

Swift Guad – Swift Guad – Baise la Drill

Tha God Fahim, Your Old Droog – Meditation

Lord Apex, V Don, Fly Anakin, Ankhlejohn, Tivon Key, Shaeem Wright, V Don – The Cycle (feat. Fly Anakin, Ankhlejohn)

Baddnews – « Good Vibes » (feat. Benny the Butcher)

N.O.R.E., Conway The Machine, Method Man – Outta Line

Conway The Machine – »Way We Move » Ft. Shots (If It Bleeds It Can Be Killed)

ANoyd – North Star

Termanology, Shortfyuz, Lil Fame, Rome Streetz, Jay Royale, D. Carrillo, M. Sant – Broad Day

JID, Denzel Curry Bruuuh Remix [Official Audio]

Alpha Wann, Nekfeu – aaa

Savage Toddy, Alkpote – Papillon

Gracy Hopkins – DRIFT

tibo :