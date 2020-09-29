BRTZ Podcast : DaBoii, Armani Ceasar & mega Diggidiggaz //15.09.20

Mardi 15 septembre, on était en effectif réduit mais pour une fois Lolo a eu tout son temps pour présenter ses disques.

Au programme, un long Diggidiggaz qui nous emmène à Boston, New York et Chicago, 3 sons de Mugen, dont une production de DJ Premier (!!), et un focus sur la Bay de Tibo, avec beaucoup de DaBoii.

Tracklist

Mugen

Chief Keef & Mike Will – Bang Bang

Lamb$ – Ready 4 Whatever

Armani Caesar – Simply Done ft. Benny The Butcher

Lolo

Al Divino & Estee Nack – madriches

Big Turks – Seven

The Cool Kids x Alchemist – WTF

Scott Lark feat Jaggud Edge – It Ain’ t Going Down

Al Doe & Spanish Ran – hell is Hot

Tibo

Telly Mac x Offset x X-raided – Martian

Rich the factor – Doin what I posed to

Daboii – Savage

Mozzy – The homies wann know

E Mozzy feat Babyface Gunna – Hard to Trust

San Quinn – Griselda

Celly Ru feat Savii 3rd – Deadman

Too $hort x Mistah FAB, Philthy Rich, Serious Jones – Don’t Trust No

Yhung T.O & Daboii – da roberry pt 2

J Stallin feat June – King of the curb

Rayven Justice ft mozzy & celly ru – off top, off rip

Larry June x Cardo – Highway 5 Chronicles

Lavish Rich x San Quinn feat Conman – Chase

Shill Macc x Rydah J Klyde – Persian with no rug

Daboii – Thougths outloud

Yhung T.O & Daboii – Like you

E-40 – The Funk Is Still Pending