BRTZ Podcast : DaBoii, Armani Ceasar & mega Diggidiggaz //15.09.20

Mardi 15 septembre, on était en effectif réduit mais pour une fois Lolo a eu tout son temps pour présenter ses disques.
Au programme, un long Diggidiggaz qui nous emmène à Boston, New York et Chicago, 3 sons de Mugen, dont une production de DJ Premier (!!), et un focus sur la Bay de Tibo, avec beaucoup de DaBoii.
Tracklist
Mugen
Chief Keef & Mike Will – Bang Bang
Lamb$ – Ready 4 Whatever
Armani Caesar – Simply Done ft. Benny The Butcher
Lolo
Al Divino & Estee Nack – madriches
Big Turks – Seven
The Cool Kids x Alchemist – WTF
Scott Lark feat Jaggud Edge – It Ain’ t Going Down
Al Doe & Spanish Ran – hell is Hot
Tibo
Telly Mac x Offset x X-raided – Martian
Rich the factor – Doin what I posed to
Daboii – Savage
Mozzy – The homies wann know
E Mozzy feat Babyface Gunna – Hard to Trust
San Quinn – Griselda
Celly Ru feat Savii 3rd – Deadman
Too $hort x Mistah FAB, Philthy Rich, Serious Jones – Don’t Trust No
Yhung T.O & Daboii – da roberry pt 2
J Stallin feat June – King of the curb
Rayven Justice ft mozzy & celly ru – off top, off rip
Larry June x Cardo – Highway 5 Chronicles
Lavish Rich x San Quinn feat Conman – Chase
Shill Macc x Rydah J Klyde – Persian with no rug
Daboii – Thougths outloud
Yhung T.O & Daboii – Like you
E-40 – The Funk Is Still Pending