BRTZ Podcast – Cali Newz, Moment of Truth, Win Win Win //17/07/18

Mardi 17 juillet, on a commencé avec Win de Jay Rock pour célébrer la victoire, avant de passer aux choses sérieuses avec un bon lot de nouveautés en provenance de la Bay Area, mais pas uniquement : Soudiere a sorti un nouvel EP, BeatKing un joli remix de Gansgta Boo, 100% féminin, Bones et Curtis Heron un album commun…
Et Lolo nous a parlé de Moment Of Truth, le 5ème album de Gangstarr, qu’il affectionne particulièrement.
La tracklist :
Tibo
Jay Rock – Win
Soudiere – My Traphouse
Gangsta Boo, feat Asian Doll & Cuban Doll – Where Dem Dollars At remix
Saweetie – Focus
Brodinski feat Peewee Longway – Split
Too $hort – Balance
E-40 & B-Legit feat Stresmatic – Meet the Dealers
Husalah – Mamaco
Hussein Fatal – Outlawz Everywhere feat Young Noble
Yukmouth – I’m da Boy feat Bueno & Rich Rocka
Cuddy, San Quinn, Telly Mac & Zone 28 Grams – Livin’ that Pimp Life
The Game feat Spider Loc – On This Side
Mozzy – Who I Am
03 Greedo – Feeling You
Swinla – Right Now feat San Qinn, AG Cubano & Deo
D-Lo – Big Shit feat Sleepy D & Mario
Diggidiggaz : Moment of Truth
Gangstarr deat Inspectah Deck – Above The Clouds
Gangstarr feat Freddie Foxxx et Big Shug – The Militia
Tibo :
Lil Keke – Ride Out feat DJ XO
Mistah F.A.B – Still Shedding Tears
Mr Criminal – Ain’t No Fun feat King Trip, Lucky Luciano & Steven Velasco
Wiz Khalifa – Gin and Drugs feat Problem
Meek Mill – I AM
Pacman da Gunman – Let em starve feat AD
JGRXXN – A mane, heads up
Jetpacc – Dope in the Pot
Chetta – DOA
Bones & Curtis Heron – 911
—