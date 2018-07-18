BRTZ Podcast – Cali Newz, Moment of Truth, Win Win Win //17/07/18

Mardi 17 juillet, on a commencé avec Win de Jay Rock pour célébrer la victoire, avant de passer aux choses sérieuses avec un bon lot de nouveautés en provenance de la Bay Area, mais pas uniquement : Soudiere a sorti un nouvel EP, BeatKing un joli remix de Gansgta Boo, 100% féminin, Bones et Curtis Heron un album commun…

Et Lolo nous a parlé de Moment Of Truth, le 5ème album de Gangstarr, qu’il affectionne particulièrement.

La tracklist :

Tibo

Jay Rock – Win

Soudiere – My Traphouse

Gangsta Boo, feat Asian Doll & Cuban Doll – Where Dem Dollars At remix

Saweetie – Focus

Brodinski feat Peewee Longway – Split

Too $hort – Balance

E-40 & B-Legit feat Stresmatic – Meet the Dealers

Husalah – Mamaco

Hussein Fatal – Outlawz Everywhere feat Young Noble

Yukmouth – I’m da Boy feat Bueno & Rich Rocka

Cuddy, San Quinn, Telly Mac & Zone 28 Grams – Livin’ that Pimp Life

The Game feat Spider Loc – On This Side

Mozzy – Who I Am

03 Greedo – Feeling You

Swinla – Right Now feat San Qinn, AG Cubano & Deo

D-Lo – Big Shit feat Sleepy D & Mario

Diggidiggaz : Moment of Truth

Gangstarr deat Inspectah Deck – Above The Clouds

Gangstarr feat Freddie Foxxx et Big Shug – The Militia

Tibo :

Lil Keke – Ride Out feat DJ XO

Mistah F.A.B – Still Shedding Tears

Mr Criminal – Ain’t No Fun feat King Trip, Lucky Luciano & Steven Velasco

Wiz Khalifa – Gin and Drugs feat Problem

Meek Mill – I AM

Pacman da Gunman – Let em starve feat AD

JGRXXN – A mane, heads up

Jetpacc – Dope in the Pot

Chetta – DOA

Bones & Curtis Heron – 911

—