BRTZ Podcast : Azizi Gibson, Smoke DZA, Blockboy JB, Conway … //20.10.20

Mardi 20, le couvre feu est tombé, plus de direct en studio pour nous jusqu’à novel ordre… Du coup, l’équipe a envoyé des sélections de nouveautés à Tibo, qui les a mixées à la maison.
1h30 de mix, 3 sélections, 3 ambiances, de Gucci Mane à Blockboy JB, en passant par Conway et Smoke DZA.
Brad Beat :
M Huncho · Nafe Smallz – 5AM
MaxThaDemon Personal
Jean Deaux – Traffik
Westside Gunn – Ocean Prime ft. Slick Rick, Busta Rhymes
DOM KENNEDY – 7 Raymond Washington
Stalley – Human Made Parka (Prod. Mad Keys)
Black Thought – Steak Um feat. ScHoolboy Q
21 Savage x Metro Boomin – Many Men
Smoke DZA – Union Dues feat. NymLo, Berner
Baby Keem – hooligan
Azizi Gibson – Over Again (feat. AKTHESAVIOR)
REASON – SAUCE Ft. Vince Staples
Gucci Mane – CEO Flow
Lil Craccrocc · Big Yavo – Hot Box
ICEBERG BLACK – Cold World
Pacman Da Gunman – Alone in a Foreign
Yung Gravy – Swimming Lessons
Cookin Soul & Larry June – 3rd Girl
Lolo :
Knucks – Your Worth
Willie The Kid – Egregious (Prod. Evidence)
Bloo & Spanish Ran – Champion JerseyThomas J
Superior & Morlockk Dilemma – Isegrim feat. Eto, DJ Access
Smoke DZA – Bank Withdrawal feat. Tish Hyman
Street Justice – Dont Believe Em ft Eto (Produced By 38 Spesh)
Hus Kingpin & Roc C – Facemask (Prod by Dae One)
The Doppelgangaz – Salacious
Fliptrix · Dee Green · Kane Bonnick · Alexander Whitehead – Multicolour
Sam Silver · A$AP Twelvyy · Jamel Phillips – New Beginnings
Conway The Machine – Bandit Remix (Feat. Benny) (Prod. Nicholas Craven)
Tibo :
BlocBoy JB – Count Up
DJ Paul – On Mafia ft. Seed of 6ix
Paul Wall – Slab Sittin Low
Young Nudy – Never
UnoTheActivist & Travis Barker – Killer
Lil Yachty Ft. Rio Da Yung OG – 1v1
NYCL Kurupt X NYCL Kai – Dead Opps
SpaceGhostPurrp – Dade County
K Shiday & Enchanting – No Luv (feat. Gucci Mane, Key Glock, Big Scarr)