BRTZ Podcast : Azizi Gibson, Smoke DZA, Blockboy JB, Conway … //20.10.20

Mardi 20, le couvre feu est tombé, plus de direct en studio pour nous jusqu’à novel ordre… Du coup, l’équipe a envoyé des sélections de nouveautés à Tibo, qui les a mixées à la maison.

1h30 de mix, 3 sélections, 3 ambiances, de Gucci Mane à Blockboy JB, en passant par Conway et Smoke DZA.

la tracklist

Brad Beat :

M Huncho · Nafe Smallz – 5AM

MaxThaDemon Personal 
 
Jean Deaux – Traffik 
 
Westside Gunn – Ocean Prime ft. Slick Rick, Busta Rhymes
 
DOM KENNEDY – 7 Raymond Washington 
 
Stalley – Human Made Parka (Prod. Mad Keys) 
 
Black Thought – Steak Um feat. ScHoolboy Q
 
21 Savage x Metro Boomin – Many Men 
 
Smoke DZA – Union Dues feat. NymLo, Berner
 
Baby Keem – hooligan
 
Azizi Gibson – Over Again (feat. AKTHESAVIOR)
 
REASON – SAUCE Ft. Vince Staples
 
Gucci Mane – CEO Flow 
 
Lil Craccrocc · Big Yavo – Hot Box
 
ICEBERG BLACK – Cold World
 
Pacman Da Gunman – Alone in a Foreign 
 
Yung Gravy – Swimming Lessons
 
Cookin Soul & Larry June – 3rd Girl
 
Lolo :
 
Knucks – Your Worth 
 
Willie The Kid – Egregious (Prod. Evidence) 
 
Bloo & Spanish Ran – Champion JerseyThomas J
 
Superior & Morlockk Dilemma – Isegrim feat. Eto, DJ Access
 
Smoke DZA – Bank Withdrawal feat. Tish Hyman
 
Street Justice – Dont Believe Em ft Eto (Produced By 38 Spesh)
 
Hus Kingpin & Roc C – Facemask (Prod by Dae One)
 
The Doppelgangaz – Salacious
 
Fliptrix · Dee Green · Kane Bonnick · Alexander Whitehead – Multicolour
 
Sam Silver · A$AP Twelvyy · Jamel Phillips – New Beginnings
 
Conway The Machine – Bandit Remix (Feat. Benny) (Prod. Nicholas Craven)
 
Tibo :
 
BlocBoy JB – Count Up 
 
DJ Paul – On Mafia ft. Seed of 6ix 
 
Paul Wall – Slab Sittin Low
 
Young Nudy – Never 
 
UnoTheActivist & Travis Barker – Killer 
 
Lil Yachty Ft. Rio Da Yung OG – 1v1 
 
NYCL Kurupt X NYCL Kai – Dead Opps
 
SpaceGhostPurrp – Dade County
 
K Shiday & Enchanting – No Luv (feat. Gucci Mane, Key Glock, Big Scarr)