BRTZ Podcast : 8Ball & MJG, Wiki, Cypress Hill… //15.01.19

Pour cette première émission de l’année, l’ékip BRTZ était au complet : on a eu droit à une potion sudiste, avec 8Ball & MJG, un diggidiggaz consacré à l’album Temples of Boom de Cypress Hill, du rap lowfi avec Brad Beat, et des trucs de bourrin dans le mix d’ouverture.

La tracklist

News mix (tibo) :

Cuz Lightyear – Sorry For Nothin

Josh A – Blackout ft iamjakehill

Kevin Gates – Federal pressure ft Moneybagg Yo

Young Scooter – Never Broke Again ft Youngboy NBA

Flatline Nizzy – Watch

Alley Boy – 6 Figures (I’m Str8) feat. VL Deck

Big K.R.I.T – Learned From Texas

Sauce Walka – Prius

Kalash Criminel – On fait la fête

DJ Smokey – Face Down Ass Up 2019

la chronic de Brady

Krime Life Ca$$ – Krimelife Anthem

Retch – Goin Up (intro)

Wiki – Elixir

Wiardon – Kaiser Soze

Chester Watson – Floatin

La potion de Mugen

8ball & MJG – Look At The Grills

8Ball & MJG feat LLoyd – Forever

Diggidiggaz : Temples of Boom (Lolo)

Cypress Hill – Throw Your Set In The Air

Cypress Hill ft RZA & U-God – Killah Hill Niggaz

—