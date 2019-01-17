BRTZ Podcast : 8Ball & MJG, Wiki, Cypress Hill… //15.01.19

Pour cette première émission de l’année, l’ékip BRTZ était au complet : on a eu droit à une potion sudiste, avec 8Ball & MJG, un diggidiggaz consacré à l’album Temples of Boom de Cypress Hill, du rap lowfi avec Brad Beat, et des trucs de bourrin dans le mix d’ouverture.
La tracklist
News mix (tibo) :
Cuz Lightyear – Sorry For Nothin
Josh A – Blackout ft iamjakehill
Kevin Gates – Federal pressure ft Moneybagg Yo
Young Scooter – Never Broke Again ft Youngboy NBA
Flatline Nizzy – Watch
Alley Boy – 6 Figures (I’m Str8) feat. VL Deck
Big K.R.I.T – Learned From Texas
Sauce Walka – Prius
Kalash Criminel – On fait la fête
DJ Smokey – Face Down Ass Up 2019
la chronic de Brady
Krime Life Ca$$ – Krimelife Anthem
Retch – Goin Up (intro)
Wiki – Elixir
Wiardon – Kaiser Soze
Chester Watson – Floatin
La potion de Mugen
8ball & MJG – Look At The Grills
8Ball & MJG feat LLoyd – Forever
Diggidiggaz : Temples of Boom (Lolo)
Cypress Hill – Throw Your Set In The Air
Cypress Hill ft RZA & U-God – Killah Hill Niggaz
—