BRTZ Podcast – Best of 2017 //02.01.18

Mardi 2 janvier, première émission de l’année, on en a profité pour faire un petit récap de nos sons préférés sortis en 2017 : de la phonk, de la g funk trap, de la trap francophone, un Gunplay, de la modern funk, un peu de house et Devin the Dude pour finir.
Bonne année 2018 !
Tracklist
Phonk :
Ghostemane x Clams Casino – Kali Yuga
$uicideboy$ x Germ – Obey the Walrus
Nine Callisto – Superiority Complex
OmenXIII – Overdrive
Supa Sortahuman – Antidote
NxxxxxS – Remember last Summer
Soudiere & Emune – Purple Vision
Bones – BlastZone
Bass Santana – Dope
Craig Xen feat Tyler Grosso – Trappin’ Again
Kold Blooded – Gravity
JGRXXN – Where Yo Bitch
LK de l’Hotel Moscou feat. Nikkfurie, Nacho Picasso – Power Slut remix
DJ Smokey – Smoke Gang Phonk
G Funk :
Daz Dillinger – On the Westcoast
MODOGSTA (Mofak, Dogg Master, Busta Brown) – Coast to Coast
Meek Mill, YG & Snoop Dogg – That’s My Nigga
Salva x YG feat RJ – All my Life
Too $hort feat. Lil Yee, Prezzi & Oke Junior – Punk Hoe
Mozzy – New Era New King
Kool John – Filling up the Bag
Payroll Giovanni – My Money Counter
Husalah – Protect your soul
G Perico – Affiliated
TeeCee4800 – Tally Go up
Francophone + Prodigy (R.I.P.)
KobeBeats & Prodigy – Repose en Paix + Gangstas Roll
Damso – Noob Saibot
Alkpote et DJ Weedim feat Niska et la B – Traficants
Bonus :
Gunplay – the Plug
Modern Funk :
Throwback Zack feat Keen Senzes & Zackey Force Funk – Bump In the Night
Doc Mastermind feat MICHELLE MANZO & Pi Isaac – Civilized
Computa Games feat. Love Child – I Let Go
Brian Ellis, XL Middleton & Moniquea – So Quick
Honey Sauce Band – Boy Toy (E. Live Remix)
The APX – Right on Time
Diamond Ortiz – Hit The Spot
Sky Tony – Sheila
Shiro Schwarz – Together
Liem – Suzy Wong cc
Bonus :
Devin the Dude – Tonight