BRTZ Podcast – Best of 2017 //02.01.18

Mardi 2 janvier, première émission de l’année, on en a profité pour faire un petit récap de nos sons préférés sortis en 2017 : de la phonk, de la g funk trap, de la trap francophone, un Gunplay, de la modern funk, un peu de house et Devin the Dude pour finir.

Bonne année 2018 !

Tracklist

Phonk :

Ghostemane x Clams Casino – Kali Yuga

$uicideboy$ x Germ – Obey the Walrus

Nine Callisto – Superiority Complex

OmenXIII – Overdrive

Supa Sortahuman – Antidote

NxxxxxS – Remember last Summer

Soudiere & Emune – Purple Vision

Bones – BlastZone

Bass Santana – Dope

Craig Xen feat Tyler Grosso – Trappin’ Again

Kold Blooded – Gravity

JGRXXN – Where Yo Bitch

LK de l’Hotel Moscou feat. Nikkfurie, Nacho Picasso – Power Slut remix

DJ Smokey – Smoke Gang Phonk

G Funk :

Daz Dillinger – On the Westcoast

MODOGSTA (Mofak, Dogg Master, Busta Brown) – Coast to Coast

Meek Mill, YG & Snoop Dogg – That’s My Nigga

Salva x YG feat RJ – All my Life

Too $hort feat. Lil Yee, Prezzi & Oke Junior – Punk Hoe

Mozzy – New Era New King

Kool John – Filling up the Bag

Payroll Giovanni – My Money Counter

Husalah – Protect your soul

G Perico – Affiliated

TeeCee4800 – Tally Go up

Francophone + Prodigy (R.I.P.)

KobeBeats & Prodigy – Repose en Paix + Gangstas Roll

Damso – Noob Saibot

Alkpote et DJ Weedim feat Niska et la B – Traficants

Bonus :

Gunplay – the Plug

Modern Funk :

Throwback Zack feat Keen Senzes & Zackey Force Funk – Bump In the Night

Doc Mastermind feat MICHELLE MANZO & Pi Isaac – Civilized

Computa Games feat. Love Child – I Let Go

Brian Ellis, XL Middleton & Moniquea – So Quick

Honey Sauce Band – Boy Toy (E. Live Remix)

The APX – Right on Time

Diamond Ortiz – Hit The Spot

Sky Tony – Sheila

Shiro Schwarz – Together

Liem – Suzy Wong cc

Bonus :

Devin the Dude – Tonight