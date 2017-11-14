Amplitudes : Downtempo // 00.11.17

La troisième émission de la saison était consacrée au Downtempo. De l’ambient lumineuse aux ambiances cradingues, on a couvert un large spectre sonore.
Tracklist :
Helios – A Mountain Of Ice
Dextro – Pillar
Carbon Based Lifeforms – Neurotransmitter
Mogano – Retama
Nightmares On Wax – Les Nuits
Jon Hopkins – Grace
Nomak – Anger Of Death
Boulderdash – Window Of Opportunity
Belief Defect – Unnatural Instinct
Scorn – Stripped Back Hinge
Fausten – Abort
Amon Tobin – Proper Hoodige
The Dining Room – Pure & Easy
Dirk Geiger – Closer
Tipper – No Dice
Boards Of Canada – Kid For Today
Solar Fields – The Road To Nothingness