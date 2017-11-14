Amplitudes : Downtempo // 00.11.17

La troisième émission de la saison était consacrée au Downtempo. De l’ambient lumineuse aux ambiances cradingues, on a couvert un large spectre sonore.

Tracklist :

Helios – A Mountain Of Ice

Dextro – Pillar

Carbon Based Lifeforms – Neurotransmitter

Mogano – Retama

Nightmares On Wax – Les Nuits

Jon Hopkins – Grace

Nomak – Anger Of Death

Boulderdash – Window Of Opportunity

Belief Defect – Unnatural Instinct

Scorn – Stripped Back Hinge

Fausten – Abort

Amon Tobin – Proper Hoodige

The Dining Room – Pure & Easy

Dirk Geiger – Closer

Tipper – No Dice

Boards Of Canada – Kid For Today

Solar Fields – The Road To Nothingness