-Don Cherry the summer house session 1
de l’album « the summer house session »
-Marion Brown song for Serge and Helle
de l’album « le temps fou »
-Nout la marre aux canards
de l’album « Nout s/t »
-Sonny Simmons Delphine Latil the blues of what it is
de l’album « symphony of the peacock »
-Michael Marcus, Joe McPhee, Jay Rosen, Warren Smith Chartreuse tulips
de l’album « blue reality quartet »
Tony oxley Alan Davie particular IV
de l’album « elements of particular »
-The Quartet Noah II
de l’album « dedication »
-Third Eye the healer
de l’album « connexion »
-Mike Gibbs direct the only chrome waterfall orchestra black gang
de l’album « direct the only chrome waterfall orchestra »
-Futura Experience Fables of Faubus
de l’album « futura experience »
-Carl/Grip/Johansson 2nd movement inflect
de l’album « early november »
-The Jimmy Giuffre 3 the waiting
de l’album « music for people, birds, butterflies & mosquitoes
programmation, animation et réalisation
Olivier Delaporte