Rien À Voir Avec Du Jazz

20.09.21

-Don Cherry the summer house session 1
de l’album « the summer house session »

-Marion Brown song for Serge and Helle
de l’album « le temps fou »

-Nout la marre aux canards
de l’album « Nout s/t »

-Sonny Simmons Delphine Latil the blues of what it is
de l’album « symphony of the peacock »

-Michael Marcus, Joe McPhee, Jay Rosen, Warren Smith Chartreuse tulips
de l’album « blue reality quartet »

Tony oxley Alan Davie particular IV
de l’album « elements of particular »

-The Quartet Noah II
de l’album « dedication »

-Third Eye the healer
de l’album « connexion »

-Mike Gibbs direct the only chrome waterfall orchestra black gang
de l’album « direct the only chrome waterfall orchestra »

-Futura Experience Fables of Faubus
de l’album « futura experience »

-Carl/Grip/Johansson 2nd movement inflect
de l’album « early november »

-The Jimmy Giuffre 3 the waiting
de l’album « music for people, birds, butterflies & mosquitoes

programmation, animation et réalisation
Olivier Delaporte