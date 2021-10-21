-Don Cherry the summer house session 1

de l’album « the summer house session »

-Marion Brown song for Serge and Helle

de l’album « le temps fou »

-Nout la marre aux canards

de l’album « Nout s/t »

-Sonny Simmons Delphine Latil the blues of what it is

de l’album « symphony of the peacock »

-Michael Marcus, Joe McPhee, Jay Rosen, Warren Smith Chartreuse tulips

de l’album « blue reality quartet »

Tony oxley Alan Davie particular IV

de l’album « elements of particular »

-The Quartet Noah II

de l’album « dedication »

-Third Eye the healer

de l’album « connexion »

-Mike Gibbs direct the only chrome waterfall orchestra black gang

de l’album « direct the only chrome waterfall orchestra »

-Futura Experience Fables of Faubus

de l’album « futura experience »

-Carl/Grip/Johansson 2nd movement inflect

de l’album « early november »

-The Jimmy Giuffre 3 the waiting

de l’album « music for people, birds, butterflies & mosquitoes

programmation, animation et réalisation

Olivier Delaporte