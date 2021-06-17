Camilla Hannan has made award-winning sound art for Australian national radio, museums and audio walks around the world. She lives in Melbourne but occasionally visits Paris where she has performed at Les Instants Chavirés.

In this episode we chat with Camilla and listen to one of her sound installations, « Islands » (17min).

Listen to more of Camilla’s work here https://www.camillahannan.com/listen

++ some of her influences:

Francisco López

Hildegard Westerkamp

Annea Lockwood

Janet Cardiff

This episode was prepared by @AbiMcNeil. The song « Musée d’Orsay » is composed by Tom Wheeler (AKA Thibault Renard).