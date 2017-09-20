Yummy // Nouveautés de rentrée Vol. 2 // 14.09.17

Une seule émission n’étant pas suffisante pour aborder les nouveautés, Yummy vous propose son volume 2.
PLAYLIST
The Fresh & Onlys « Wolf Lie Down » (Wolf Lie Down – Sinderlyn – 2017)
Oh Sees « Animated Violence » (Orc – Castle Face Records – 2017)
Beaches « Walk Around » (Second Of Spring – Chapter Music – 2017)
The Stevens « I Know (Charles & Jerry) (Good – Chapter Music – 2017)
Institute « Human Law » (Subordination – Sacred Bones Records – 2017)
Mockinpott « Camila » (Demo – Autoproduit – 2006)
Liars « Cliché Suite » (TFCF -Mute – 2017)
Neil Young « Hitchhicker » (Hitchhicker – Reprise Records – 2017)
Beachwood Sparks « Confusion Is Nothing New » (Once We Were Trees – Sub Pop – 2001)
Baxter Dury « Miami » (Prince Of Tears – Heavenly – 2017)
