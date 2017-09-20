Yummy // Nouveautés de rentrée Vol. 2 // 14.09.17

Une seule émission n’étant pas suffisante pour aborder les nouveautés, Yummy vous propose son volume 2.

PLAYLIST

The Fresh & Onlys « Wolf Lie Down » (Wolf Lie Down – Sinderlyn – 2017)

Oh Sees « Animated Violence » (Orc – Castle Face Records – 2017)

Beaches « Walk Around » (Second Of Spring – Chapter Music – 2017)

The Stevens « I Know (Charles & Jerry) (Good – Chapter Music – 2017)

Institute « Human Law » (Subordination – Sacred Bones Records – 2017)

Mockinpott « Camila » (Demo – Autoproduit – 2006)

Liars « Cliché Suite » (TFCF -Mute – 2017)

Neil Young « Hitchhicker » (Hitchhicker – Reprise Records – 2017)

Beachwood Sparks « Confusion Is Nothing New » (Once We Were Trees – Sub Pop – 2001)

Baxter Dury « Miami » (Prince Of Tears – Heavenly – 2017)

Aimez nous et suivez l’actu de Yummy sur Facebook et Twitter !