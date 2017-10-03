Yummy // Avalanche de punk, Cleveland & nouveautés // 25.09.17

Yummy vous canarde de styles musicaux pour bien commencer son retour sur les ondes le lundi. On écoute le nouveau Kelley Stoltz avant de s’intéresser à du punk déglingué, notamment en provenance de la ville de Lebron James, ainsi qu’au folk de Julie Byrne et au rock prog de Nino Ferrer.
PLAYLIST
Kelley Stoltz « No Paper For The Death Man » (Que Aura – Castle Face – 2017)
Dwight Twilley Band »Feeling In The Dark » (Sincerely – Shelter Records – 1976)
Nectar « My Room » (Nectar EP – Rate King Records – 2017)
Girlpool « Soup » (Powerplant – Anti – 2017)
Daniel Johston « Sorry Entertainer » (Yip Jump Music – autoproduit – 1983)
C.I.A Debutante « Forty-Eight Dollars A Night Neon « (We Will Play For Spirits – Crudités/SDZ – 2017)
Life Stinks « Hanging From The Ceiling » (Hanging From The Ceiling – Total Punk – 2017)
Vanilla Poppers « Who I Am » (Tour Tape – Blow Blood Records – 2016)
Brainwashed California « Blow Up This Place » & « Have You Seen My Nashers? » (Demo – Blow Blood Records – 2017)
Mr. California And The Mr. California Band « My Slut » & « The Fuck Song » (Drunk Batman – Saucepan Records – 2015)
Nino Ferrer « Cannabis » (Metronomie – Riviera – 1971)
Julie Byrne « Melting Grid » (Not Even Happiness – Basin Rock – 2017)
