Yummy // Avalanche de punk, Cleveland & nouveautés // 25.09.17

Yummy vous canarde de styles musicaux pour bien commencer son retour sur les ondes le lundi. On écoute le nouveau Kelley Stoltz avant de s’intéresser à du punk déglingué, notamment en provenance de la ville de Lebron James, ainsi qu’au folk de Julie Byrne et au rock prog de Nino Ferrer.

PLAYLIST

Kelley Stoltz « No Paper For The Death Man » (Que Aura – Castle Face – 2017)

Dwight Twilley Band ‎ »Feeling In The Dark » (Sincerely – Shelter Records – 1976)

Nectar « My Room » (Nectar EP – Rate King Records – 2017)

Girlpool « Soup » (Powerplant – Anti – 2017)

Daniel Johston « Sorry Entertainer » (Yip Jump Music – autoproduit – 1983)

C.I.A Debutante « Forty-Eight Dollars A Night Neon « (We Will Play For Spirits – Crudités/SDZ – 2017)

Life Stinks « Hanging From The Ceiling » (Hanging From The Ceiling – Total Punk – 2017)

Vanilla Poppers « Who I Am » (Tour Tape – Blow Blood Records – 2016)

Brainwashed California « Blow Up This Place » & « Have You Seen My Nashers? » (Demo – Blow Blood Records – 2017)

Mr. California And The Mr. California Band « My Slut » & « The Fuck Song » (Drunk Batman – Saucepan Records – 2015)

Nino Ferrer « Cannabis » (Metronomie – Riviera – 1971)

Julie Byrne « Melting Grid » (Not Even Happiness – Basin Rock – 2017)

