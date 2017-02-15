Pardonnez-nous le Dimanche minuit #11 – Cabas //20.02.17

CHEESITALO : Tu aimes l’italo-disco et le fromage ? Ce mix est fait pour toi ! J’ai sorti mes plus belles cartouches vinyles pour une heure de claps furieux, de voix d’amore en rital ou en angliche au fort accent transalpin, le tout sur des rythmes épiques et mélodramatiques, sur fond de synthés de folie… Avantiiiiii !

Tracklist :