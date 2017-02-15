Pardonnez-nous le Dimanche minuit #11 – Cabas //20.02.17

CHEESITALO : Tu aimes l’italo-disco et le fromage ? Ce mix est fait pour toi ! J’ai sorti mes plus belles cartouches vinyles pour une heure de claps furieux, de voix d’amore en rital ou en angliche au fort accent transalpin, le tout sur des rythmes épiques et mélodramatiques, sur fond de synthés de folie… Avantiiiiii !
Tracklist :
- S.C.O.R.T.A – Pertini Dance (English version) – Discomagic (1984)
- Nico Band – Let it show – Out Records (2014, original 1984)
- Reale Accademia – She’s mine – Flarenasch (1986)
- Alex Valentini – Beautiful Life (Radio version) – International RAI (1985)
- Giusy Dej – Follow Me (Hysteric extended edit) – Mothball records (2015, 1st release unknown)
- Magic Sound – To Haldin – Bordello a Parigi (2015, 1st release 1986)
- Hildegard – Gay (Hysteric extended edit) – Mothball records (2015, 1st release 1984)
- She Male – I wanna discover you – Out Records (2014, 1st release 1984)
- Katia – Io senza di te (vocal mix) – Mothball records (2015, 1st release 1987)
- Charley – I can’t love (female version) – Sensation records (2013)
- Malcolm and the Bad Girls – Shoot me – ID Limited (2014, 1st release 1983)