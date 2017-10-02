Novorama – Spéciale Festivals Automne 2017

La playlist de l’émission :

Ouest Park – Le Havre

Metronomy – old skool

French 79 – golden times

Looping Festival – Montreuil

Ambeyance – Hot Shot

Africaine 808 – Everybody Wants To (feat Blind D.D.)

Nordik Impact – Caen

Marvin and Guy –

DC Salas – Cala Falco feat. Joy Wellboy

MaMA – Paris

Woman – Marvelous City

Faroe – with no lights

Rockomotives – Vendome

Ropoporose – Empty Headed

Fai Baba – boogaloo

Soy festival – Nantes

Kervin Morby – I have been to the mountain

John Mauss – The Combine

Pitchfork Music Festival – Paris

The Black Madonna – He is the voice I hear

Syvan Esso – kick jump twist