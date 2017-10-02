Novorama

Du rock et du freakPetite sauterieMusique

Novorama – Spéciale Festivals Automne 2017

La playlist de l’émission :
Ouest Park – Le Havre
Metronomy – old skool
French 79 – golden times

Looping Festival – Montreuil
Ambeyance – Hot Shot
Africaine 808 – Everybody Wants To (feat Blind D.D.)

Nordik Impact – Caen
Marvin and Guy –
DC Salas – Cala Falco feat. Joy Wellboy

MaMA – Paris
Woman – Marvelous City
Faroe – with no lights

Rockomotives – Vendome
Ropoporose – Empty Headed
Fai Baba – boogaloo

Soy festival – Nantes
Kervin Morby – I have been to the mountain
John Mauss – The Combine

Pitchfork Music Festival – Paris
The Black Madonna – He is the voice I hear
Syvan Esso – kick jump twist

