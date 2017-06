La playlist de l’émission :

The Flaming Lips – The Castle

Gabriel Garzón-Montano – crawl

Bonobo – Kerala

London O’connor – Nobody Hangs Out Anymore

PVT – Kangaroo

The Luyas – All of Everything

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Melting

Dirty Projectors – Keep your name

Ibibio Sound Machine – Give me A reason

Jacques Greene – to say

Soulwax – Do you want to get into trouble

Dollkraut – Bonnie Said

Pick A Piper – Flood of my eyes