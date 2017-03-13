Novorama

Du rock et du freakPetite sauterieMusique

Novorama // 13.03.17

Play / pause
0:00
0:00
volume
menu
</>

king-gizzard-and-the-lizard-wizardLa playlist de l’émission :
King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Melting
King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Nuclear Fusion
Dirty Projectors – Keep your name
Dirty Projectors – Cool your Heart
Ibibio Sound Machine – The pot is on Fire
Ibibio Sound Machine – Give me A reason
Mozart’s Sister – My heart is wild
Mozart’s Sister – Moments 2 moments
Recloose & Ezrakh – Geomancer
Bumpkin Island – spectacular lives
Margaret Catcher – we want more
Wolf + Lamb – After we’re gone

Vous aimerez aussi

Voir toutes les émissions

Laisser un commentaire

Votre adresse de messagerie ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *

quatre + cinq =

 

  • Soirée de rentrée
  • GOODIES