Novorama // 13.03.17

La playlist de l’émission :

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Melting

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Nuclear Fusion

Dirty Projectors – Keep your name

Dirty Projectors – Cool your Heart

Ibibio Sound Machine – The pot is on Fire

Ibibio Sound Machine – Give me A reason

Mozart’s Sister – My heart is wild

Mozart’s Sister – Moments 2 moments

Recloose & Ezrakh – Geomancer

Bumpkin Island – spectacular lives

Margaret Catcher – we want more

Wolf + Lamb – After we’re gone