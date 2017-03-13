La playlist de l’émission :
King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Melting
King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Nuclear Fusion
Dirty Projectors – Keep your name
Dirty Projectors – Cool your Heart
Ibibio Sound Machine – The pot is on Fire
Ibibio Sound Machine – Give me A reason
Mozart’s Sister – My heart is wild
Mozart’s Sister – Moments 2 moments
Recloose & Ezrakh – Geomancer
Bumpkin Island – spectacular lives
Margaret Catcher – we want more
Wolf + Lamb – After we’re gone
Novorama // 13.03.17
La playlist de l’émission :