Novorama

Du rock et du freakPetite sauterieMusique

Novorama – 13/02/17

Play / pause
0:00
0:00
volume
menu
</>
podcast_13_02_17La playlist de l’émission :
Poni Hoax – The Wild
Poni Hoax – I Never Knew You Were You
Austra – Utopia
Austra – Future Politics
Cloud Nothings – Up to the surface
Cloud Nothings – Enter entirely
Kid Koala / Emilíana Torrini – Collapser
Kid Koala / Emilíana Torrini – Fallaway
Gandi Lake – white lines
N-A-I-V-E-S – crystal clear
Neue Grafik – jam for Muhammad
Cass. – ann (youth sessions)

Vous aimerez aussi

Voir toutes les émissions

Laisser un commentaire

Votre adresse de messagerie ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *

2 + dix-huit =

 

  • Soirée de rentrée
  • GOODIES