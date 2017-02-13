Novorama – 13/02/17

La playlist de l’émission :
Poni Hoax – The Wild
Poni Hoax – I Never Knew You Were You
Austra – Utopia
Austra – Future Politics
Cloud Nothings – Up to the surface
Cloud Nothings – Enter entirely
Kid Koala / Emilíana Torrini – Collapser
Kid Koala / Emilíana Torrini – Fallaway
Gandi Lake – white lines
N-A-I-V-E-S – crystal clear
Neue Grafik – jam for Muhammad
Cass. – ann (youth sessions)
