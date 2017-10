La playlist de l’émission :

Omni – Equestrian

Omni – Choke

Blue Hawaii – Free At Last

Blue Hawaii – No One Like You

Ducktails – The rising Sun

Ducktails – Map To The Stars

My Sad Captains – Curtain calls

My Sad Captains – Everything At The End of Everything

The Magic Ray – The Tuning of the Road

The Magic Ray – The Enjoyment of Fear

The Babe Rainbow – Love Forever

So Much Light – be afraid

Elektrisk Gønner – Money

Verlatour – la traque