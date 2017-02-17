Lions Milk #124- Land of The Blacks // 09.01.2017

Recorded live 9th of January, 2017 at Radio Campus Paris 93.9fm.

Tracklist:

Claude Delcloo, Arthur Jones- Africanasia – Part 1

Michel Roques- Ricardo

Edge- Danielle and the Holly Tree

Alice Coltrane- Mantra

Mtume Umoja Ensemble- Invocation

Mtume Umoja Ensemble- No Words

Mtume Umoja Ensemble- Saud

Sun Ra- Discipline « 99 »

Sun Ra- Hidden Spheres

Dewey Redman- Lop-O-lop

David Murray- Hope/Scope (dedicated to Mary Hope Lee)

Don Cherry- Mahakali (Excerpt)

Don Cherry- Marimba, Goddess Of Music

Don Cherry- Chenrezig

Jacques Thollot- Cecile