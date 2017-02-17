Lions Milk #124- Land of The Blacks // 09.01.2017

Recorded live 9th of January, 2017 at Radio Campus Paris 93.9fm.
Tracklist:
Claude Delcloo, Arthur Jones- Africanasia – Part 1
Michel Roques- Ricardo
Edge- Danielle and the Holly Tree
Alice Coltrane- Mantra
Mtume Umoja Ensemble- Invocation
Mtume Umoja Ensemble- No Words
Mtume Umoja Ensemble- Saud
Sun Ra- Discipline « 99 »
Sun Ra- Hidden Spheres
Dewey Redman- Lop-O-lop
David Murray- Hope/Scope (dedicated to Mary Hope Lee)
Don Cherry- Mahakali (Excerpt)
Don Cherry- Marimba, Goddess Of Music
Don Cherry- Chenrezig
Jacques Thollot- Cecile