Johnkôôl Records : Salopecia Mixtape // 09.04.17

She’s_Got_A_Girl_Too_///_Salopecia_Mixtape

Salopecia - chromosomes-s

1 Kate_Bush_-_ Wuthering_heights_(Salopecia_Infection)

2 Abra_-_Fruit

3 Moodie_Black_-_No_Blood_Feat _Cesch

4 Death_Grips_-_Guillotine_It_goes_Yah

5 DJ_Nate_-_Maybe_Sum_Day

6 Salopecia – As_yet_untitled

7 Hieroglyphics_-_Oakland_Blackouts

8 Hardrive_-_Deep_Inside

9 9th_Wonder_-_The_Rain

10 Artifacts_-_Wrong_Side_Of_Da_Tracks

11 Del_tha_Funky_Homosapien_-_Boo_Boo_Heads

12 OHNO_Rel_Infameezy_-_Be_Gully

13 Bobby_Shmurda__Hot_Nigga

14 The_Micranots_-_Culture

15 Kendrick_Lamar_-_Money_Trees

16 MF_Grimm_-_Earth_

17 The_Come_Up_

18 Dilated_Peoples_-_Basics

19 Binary_Star_-_Reality Check

20 Black_Moon_-_Reality

21 Logic_-_44_Bars

22 ?_Vs._Scratch_-_Electric_Boogaloo

23 People_Under_The_Stairs_-_San_Francisco_Knights

24 The_Breeders_-_Cannonball (Salopecia_Infection)

25 Princess_Nokia_-_Tomboy

26 Lorn_-_Acid_Rain

27 Cigarettes_After_Sex_-_Nothings_Gonna_Hurt_You_(Salopecia_Infection)

28 Kodak_Black_-_SKRT

29 Salopecia_-_Rare_Herbs

30 NUMP_-_I_Gott_Grapes_feat_E-40

31 Salopecia_-_Interlude

32 The_Pack_-_My_Girl_Got_A_Girl_Too

33 Bauhaus_-_Bela_Lugosi’s_Dead_(Salopecia Infection)

34 The_Bug_-_Skeng

35 Jamming_Gerald_ -_Drop_It

36 Gant_Man_-_Juke_Dat_Juke_Dat_

37 DJ_Spinn_-_Bounce_N_Break_Yo_Back

38 DJ_Roc_-_BSreak_it_down

39 Salopecia_-_Sleeping

 

