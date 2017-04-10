Johnkôôl Records : Salopecia Mixtape // 09.04.17

She’s_Got_A_Girl_Too_///_Salopecia_Mixtape
1 Kate_Bush_-_ Wuthering_heights_(Salopecia_Infection)
2 Abra_-_Fruit
3 Moodie_Black_-_No_Blood_Feat _Cesch
4 Death_Grips_-_Guillotine_It_goes_Yah
5 DJ_Nate_-_Maybe_Sum_Day
6 Salopecia – As_yet_untitled
7 Hieroglyphics_-_Oakland_Blackouts
8 Hardrive_-_Deep_Inside
9 9th_Wonder_-_The_Rain
10 Artifacts_-_Wrong_Side_Of_Da_Tracks
11 Del_tha_Funky_Homosapien_-_Boo_Boo_Heads
12 OHNO_Rel_Infameezy_-_Be_Gully
13 Bobby_Shmurda__Hot_Nigga
14 The_Micranots_-_Culture
15 Kendrick_Lamar_-_Money_Trees
16 MF_Grimm_-_Earth_
17 The_Come_Up_
18 Dilated_Peoples_-_Basics
19 Binary_Star_-_Reality Check
20 Black_Moon_-_Reality
21 Logic_-_44_Bars
22 ?_Vs._Scratch_-_Electric_Boogaloo
23 People_Under_The_Stairs_-_San_Francisco_Knights
24 The_Breeders_-_Cannonball (Salopecia_Infection)
25 Princess_Nokia_-_Tomboy
26 Lorn_-_Acid_Rain
27 Cigarettes_After_Sex_-_Nothings_Gonna_Hurt_You_(Salopecia_Infection)
28 Kodak_Black_-_SKRT
29 Salopecia_-_Rare_Herbs
30 NUMP_-_I_Gott_Grapes_feat_E-40
31 Salopecia_-_Interlude
32 The_Pack_-_My_Girl_Got_A_Girl_Too
33 Bauhaus_-_Bela_Lugosi’s_Dead_(Salopecia Infection)
34 The_Bug_-_Skeng
35 Jamming_Gerald_ -_Drop_It
36 Gant_Man_-_Juke_Dat_Juke_Dat_
37 DJ_Spinn_-_Bounce_N_Break_Yo_Back
38 DJ_Roc_-_BSreak_it_down
39 Salopecia_-_Sleeping